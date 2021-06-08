Falkirk businesses sign up for new food and drink academy

Open to food and drink businesses of all sizes and ambition, The Academy is a series of programmes delivered by Scotland Food & Drink Partnership and training experts Levercliff Associate.

s to support businesses sell themselves, build their brands, thrive and compete in highly competitive retail and foodservice markets.

Larbert based Mathiesons Bakery and Tillys Confectionary have joined their training programme to help accelerate growth.

Keri Peters

It is aimed at established businesses already supplying large customers in Scotland and looking to advance in the wider UK market, and will start in the summer and run for six months.

Keri Peters, NPD manager at Mathiesons Bakery, said: “Covid-19 was understandably one of the biggest challenges, as it will have been for most businesses.

“Many of our product lines having a short shelf life, changes in shopper behaviour and closure of self-serve bakery counters really impacted sales of these types of products.

““I’m hoping I can apply knowledge and expertise learned at The Academy to our strategy and future opportunities, to help support business growth.

“There are a number of channels and areas already identified by the business as key areas for growth, however, having a deeper understanding of strategic development and insight through The Academy will help support our ambition.”

