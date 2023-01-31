News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk businesses Highly Recommended at Confetti Wedding Awards 2023

Four local businesses were recognised at the final of the Confetti Wedding Awards 2023 on Monday.

By Fiona Dobie
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 12:28pm
Four Falkirk district businesses were Highly Recommended at the Confetti Wedding Awards 2023.

Although there were no category winners from Falkirk district, four locally based wedding businesses were Highly Recommended in their respective categories.

The awards recognise and reward those in the Scottish wedding industry for their hard work and the extra miles they take for their customers.

Those who were Highly Recommended were: Joy Wedding Stationery in the best wedding stationery and favours category; Willow and Wisteria Flowers in Grahams Road for the best wedding florist; Envy Gowns for best occasion wear retailer and Acacia Beauty in Wooer Street in the best beauty salon category.

In a post on Facebook, Joy Wedding Stationery said they were “delighted” with the Highly Recommended, while Envy Gowns posted: “We are bursting with excitement and pride!”

