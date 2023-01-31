Four Falkirk district businesses were Highly Recommended at the Confetti Wedding Awards 2023.

Although there were no category winners from Falkirk district, four locally based wedding businesses were Highly Recommended in their respective categories.

The awards recognise and reward those in the Scottish wedding industry for their hard work and the extra miles they take for their customers.

Those who were Highly Recommended were: Joy Wedding Stationery in the best wedding stationery and favours category; Willow and Wisteria Flowers in Grahams Road for the best wedding florist; Envy Gowns for best occasion wear retailer and Acacia Beauty in Wooer Street in the best beauty salon category.