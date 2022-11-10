Falkirk businesses crowned best gift shop and best florist in Scotland at Scotland's Business Awards

The Lonely Broomstick in the High Street won Best Gift Shop at the grand final of Scotland’s Business Awards in Glasgow on Sunday night, while Ann Baff Flowers won the Best Florist category.

Both businesses had won their respective categories in the Falkirk and Stirling regional heat earlier this year and were invited to attend the national final. The winners were voted for by the public.

Among the other Falkirk district businesses also invited along to the final after taking home a prize in the regional awards was The Allotment Cafe in The Howgate.

The Lonely Broomstick, which opened in August last year, has been named the Best Gift Shop in the national final of Scotland's Business Awards. Pic: Michael Gillen.

Doris Lenaghen and her son Leslie opened the magical and quirky The Lonely Broomstick in August last year, offering something different on Falkirk High Street.

With a range of items for sale, most of which is not available online, the shop attracts visitors from both near and far.

But The Lonely Broomstick isn’t just a shop, it also has a magical cafe selling over-the-top beverages as well as a potion room offering potion making experiences. Since opening more than 1650 avid fans of the wizarding world have become Official Potion Masters.

Earlier this year they opened a sister shop, Whimsic Alley, next door.

The team at Ann Baff Flowers won Best Florist in the national finals of Scotland's Business Awards.

Leslie said: “We like to believe that our little magical shop is more than just a shop, it is an experience. When you step foot through our door, you are transported into a world that usually you’d only find in a Harry Potter book.

“Working at The Lonely Broomstick is a dream come true, but the most satisfying moment is watching people’s speechless reactions as they walk through our door.

“It makes all the hard work worth it.

“We wouldn’t be this successful without the hard work and dedication of our staff, owners Doris and Leslie Lenaghen, as well as our hard working house elves Scott, Amanda, Bruno, Jim, David, Steven, Louise and Cat.

“Winning Best Gift Shop in Scotland was an amazing surprise, especially as we have only been open for just over a year.

"Our shop is something unique, its an experience and something people will remember forever.

“Whimsic Alley, our sister shop is just as magical and we are currently looking at more ventures to come. Slowly turning the Falkirk High Street into our very own Diagon Alley.”

While the team at Ann Baff Flowers are celebrating having won the Scottish title in the Best Florist category for a second time.

Billy Smith, who owns the Kerse Lane shop with wife

Sarah, said: “The award means a lot as this is more than just a business to us, it’s a passion for all of us. Every member of the team absolutely loves what we do.

"It’s nice to be recognised for all the hard work that you do, but we get our rewards every day when people put up reviews or send cards or an email or a phone call to say thanks.

"It’s great to see people’s faces light up when they receive their flowers and know that someone is thinking of them.

“This is the second time we’ve won the national title at these awards and we’ve won the regional title three times. This time it comes at a great time as well as we’ve just finished refurbishing the shop.

"The shop itself has been going for over 50 years. Sarah took it over 15 years ago. There’s a real sense of

community.

"We have to say a huge thanks to our wonderful loyal customers – we couldn’t do it without them.