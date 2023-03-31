News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk businesses commit to offering children free meals over Easter holidays

A number of supermarkets and large retailers are doing their bit to battle the cost of living crisis by offering the chance for children to eat for free or for a reduced rate at their establishments.

By James Trimble
Published 31st Mar 2023, 10:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 10:47 BST

During the two-week Easter break, Morrisons in Hope Street, Falkirk, is offering a free kids meal when parents spend at least £4.49, while local Premier Inn and Travel Lodge venues are offering up to two free breakfasts for children with every purchase of an £8.99 adult breakfast.

Scores of other businesses are offering children meals for a £1 during the holiday period, including Asda, which children can eat for £1 with no adult spend, while Sainburys is offering a £1 meal for children with every purchase of an adult hot main meal.

Beefeater and Brewers Fayre establishments are offering two children a free breakfast with one paying adult.

Morrisons is offering free kids meals during the Easter break
People can visit the Money Saving Central website to find more venues with similar offers.

FalkirkMorrisonsASDA