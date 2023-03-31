Falkirk businesses commit to offering children free meals over Easter holidays

During the two-week Easter break, Morrisons in Hope Street, Falkirk, is offering a free kids meal when parents spend at least £4.49, while local Premier Inn and Travel Lodge venues are offering up to two free breakfasts for children with every purchase of an £8.99 adult breakfast.

Scores of other businesses are offering children meals for a £1 during the holiday period, including Asda, which children can eat for £1 with no adult spend, while Sainburys is offering a £1 meal for children with every purchase of an adult hot main meal.

Beefeater and Brewers Fayre establishments are offering two children a free breakfast with one paying adult.

Morrisons is offering free kids meals during the Easter break