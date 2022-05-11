Falkirk businesses celebrate success at the Scottish Entertainment and Hospitality Awards

The team at Christie’s tapas restaurant in Manor Street brought home the award last week following the special ceremony in Glasgow.

The win comes just 12 months after opening their doors to customers for the first time.

A post on the Christie’s Facebook page celebrating the win said: “Well we have only gone and won best newcomer award in the Scottish entertainment and hospitality awards, to say we are proud and beyond excited is an understatement.

Christie's was named 'Best Newcomer' at a recent awards ceremony. From left, owner David Blackwood, business partner Yvonne Latta and owner Tom Malloy.

“Thank you to all who voted for us, we appreciate your custom and support so much.”

The business had also been a finalist in the Best Family Restaurant category.

Meanwhile, there were further local celebrations with two local businesses receiving Highly Recommended awards as runners up.

Ciro’s at Glenbervie, run by the Cirillo family, opened in May last year and was Highly Recommended in the Best Italian Restaurant category.

Ciro's at Glenbervie, run by the Cirillo family, received a Highly Recommended in the Best Italian Restaurant category at the awards.

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page stated: “We had an amazing night at the Entertainment and Hospitality awards and are delighted to come home with a Highly Commended 2nd place prize!

“For only being in our second year of business at Ciro’s at Glenbervie this means so much to us & the team.”

The C-Side in Shieldhill also received a Highly Recommended award on the night, in the Best Takeaway category.

A post on The C-Side’s Facebook page said: “If I could just take a minute to thank my wonderful team! Without them we would be nowhere. You guys have helped us through thick and thin and you’re always there when I need you guys. Opening a business in the middle of a global pandemic was always a risk but I’m overjoyed to tell you that it has paid off massively!”