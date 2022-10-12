Falkirk businesses can voice opinion on town's transport system

The local authority is refreshing and updating its Local Transport Strategy (LTS) and needs the views of local businesses to help it address any issues there are with the current system.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “A key objective of the LTS is to achieve local economic growth and enhance the transport system to benefit businesses based across the Falkirk area.

Falkirk Council is looking for business owners' views on the local transport system

“To ensure the strategy meets local needs, we have created a survey to gather the views of the local business community. By filling in the survey, you will give us a better understanding of how the local transport system could help enhance logistics and local supply chains, create opportunities for communities, attract investment to the area and achieve economic sustainability.”