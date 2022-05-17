Falkirk businesses can sign up free for networking event

A spokesperson for the event, which takes place at the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel on Wednesday, June 22, said: “Forth Valley Business Show is returning. Now is the time to book for an amazing day of networking, content and a range of learning sessions.

"Register now so you can attend any sessions and begin the countdown to this year’s ultimate business and networking experience. We have an awesome set of live

sessions throughout the day under one roof."

Madonald Inchyra Hotel will host this year's Forth Valley Business Show

The event runs from 10am to 3pm and features input from LinkedIn expert Emma Alkirwi, mindset coach and mentor Geoff Nicholson, advertising expert Elly Harron and Scotland’s “Mister Networking” Colin McKeand.

Those attending can register for a free ticket which entitles them enter the public trade show area and participate in networking sessions and seminars.