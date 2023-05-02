News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event
26 minutes ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
36 minutes ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
1 hour ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river
2 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
3 hours ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show

Falkirk business: The Courtyard at Callendar Business Park on sale for £2m

An office building at Callendar Business Park is on the market for overs over £2 million.

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 2nd May 2023, 11:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 11:06 BST

The Courtyard comprises of 16 units totalling 38,804 square feet in eight two-storey buildings with parking and has a contracted annual rent income of £225,711.

It is currently 38 per cent vacant and multi-let to ten tenants including Portman Healthcare, CVS and The Secretary of State for Health.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mike McIntyre, a director in DM Hall’s Falkirk office, together with James Brown of Gerald Eve, are jointly overseeing the marketing process, and saidd: “The latest lettings in August and October 2022 have reinforced the rental tone of £10.00 per sq. ft, providing the opportunity to increase the passing income at reviews and expiries.

The Courtyard at Callendar Business ParkThe Courtyard at Callendar Business Park
The Courtyard at Callendar Business Park
Most Popular

“Our client is offering prospective investors the opportunity to acquire this property and bids over £2m are invited. Anyone wishing to know more should contact me, on 07836 552549 or at [email protected] or James Brown, at Gerald Eve on 0746 4656563 or at [email protected]

Related topics:Falkirk