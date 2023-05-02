Falkirk business: The Courtyard at Callendar Business Park on sale for £2m
An office building at Callendar Business Park is on the market for overs over £2 million.
The Courtyard comprises of 16 units totalling 38,804 square feet in eight two-storey buildings with parking and has a contracted annual rent income of £225,711.
It is currently 38 per cent vacant and multi-let to ten tenants including Portman Healthcare, CVS and The Secretary of State for Health.
Mike McIntyre, a director in DM Hall’s Falkirk office, together with James Brown of Gerald Eve, are jointly overseeing the marketing process, and saidd: “The latest lettings in August and October 2022 have reinforced the rental tone of £10.00 per sq. ft, providing the opportunity to increase the passing income at reviews and expiries.
“Our client is offering prospective investors the opportunity to acquire this property and bids over £2m are invited. Anyone wishing to know more should contact me, on 07836 552549 or at [email protected] or James Brown, at Gerald Eve on 0746 4656563 or at [email protected]”