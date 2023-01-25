Falkirk business: Superdrug opening new Central Retail Park store while The Works is closing
A new store is opening at Falkirk’s Central Retail Park, while another store in the town centre is closing next month.
Health and beauty budget retailer Superdrug is moving into the outlet vacated by Poundland last November.
A spokesperson for the company said they would be issuing more details about the opening in due course.
Superdrug already operates a store in the Howgate Centre.
Meanwhile, the centre is losing The Works with staff informed last week that it will be closing the doors for the last time on February 26.
The discount retail chain sells books, art supplies, games and stationery. It used to be on the High Street, close to Lint Riggs but closed that store in 2016 later opening in the Howgate.