Health and beauty budget retailer Superdrug is moving into the outlet vacated by Poundland last November.

A spokesperson for the company said they would be issuing more details about the opening in due course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Superdrug already operates a store in the Howgate Centre.

Superdrug is opening a new store in Falkirk

Meanwhile, the centre is losing The Works with staff informed last week that it will be closing the doors for the last time on February 26.