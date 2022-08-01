Falkirk business: Sudden closure of Johnston's Bar and Bistro in town centre

The shutters remain down on Johnston’s Bar and Bistro in Lint Riggs with a message saying that the business is now closed.

However, the phone line is still going to the reservation hotline meaning some diners could still be booking tables.

The business was set up around a decade ago by Chris Johnston.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shutters remain pulled down on Johnston's Bar Bistro in Lint Riggs, Falkirk

He took over the premises which had once been Inglis Bookstore, then Comma bar and restaurant, before becoming Full Stop bar.

It was a popular addition to the town centre with people using it for coffees, lunches, dinners and drinks.

The premises were closed at the start of the year for a few days due to staff illness and other issues, but reopened with reduced opening hours.

The sign telling customers Johnston's Bar Bistro is now closed

However at the weekend a note on the building alerted people to the permanent closure.

It stated: “Sadly Johnston’s is now closed.

"Words cannot describe how devastated we are to close the doors and say goodbye to you all.

"It has been an absolute pleasure to serve you in our wonderful town of Falkirk.

"Thank you to each and every one of you for putting your trust in us to look after you each time you visited Johnston’s.

"We wish you and your families all the very best for the future.

"We will miss you terribly.

"An end of an era and time to close this chapter.

"Chris and team.”