Falkirk business: Sanam Tandoori reveal re-opening date

The Sanam Tandoori in Callendar Road, Falkirk, announced at the start of the summer they were closing for at least six week to give their busy premises a makeover.

However, it seems the work took a little longer than planned and the owners revealed that the new re-opening date is next Monday, October 10.

It’s takeaway service began again in September but for those hoping to enjoy a lunch or evening meal, there are only a few more days to wait.

As the countdown began, the Sanam said it was now taking bookings for those wishing to once again dine with them.