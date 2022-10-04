News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Falkirk business: Sanam Tandoori reveal re-opening date

A popular a restaurant is due to re-open next week after an extensive refurbishment.

By Jill Buchanan
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 4:03 pm - 1 min read
Updated Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 4:04 pm

The Sanam Tandoori in Callendar Road, Falkirk, announced at the start of the summer they were closing for at least six week to give their busy premises a makeover.

However, it seems the work took a little longer than planned and the owners revealed that the new re-opening date is next Monday, October 10.

It’s takeaway service began again in September but for those hoping to enjoy a lunch or evening meal, there are only a few more days to wait.

The Sanam is closed for refurbishment but due to open again soon

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Falkirk Council: Anger at delays to improving Bo'ness park and proposal to get r...

As the countdown began, the Sanam said it was now taking bookings for those wishing to once again dine with them.

The Sanam, which first opened in 1976, is a regular award winner being named Best Restaurant in Scotland at the Scottish Curry Awards in 2016 then the following year taking the Best Indian Restaurant in Scotland at the Curry Oscars, the British Curry Awards.

FalkirkScotland