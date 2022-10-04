Falkirk business: Sanam Tandoori reveal re-opening date
A popular a restaurant is due to re-open next week after an extensive refurbishment.
The Sanam Tandoori in Callendar Road, Falkirk, announced at the start of the summer they were closing for at least six week to give their busy premises a makeover.
However, it seems the work took a little longer than planned and the owners revealed that the new re-opening date is next Monday, October 10.
It’s takeaway service began again in September but for those hoping to enjoy a lunch or evening meal, there are only a few more days to wait.
As the countdown began, the Sanam said it was now taking bookings for those wishing to once again dine with them.
The Sanam, which first opened in 1976, is a regular award winner being named Best Restaurant in Scotland at the Scottish Curry Awards in 2016 then the following year taking the Best Indian Restaurant in Scotland at the Curry Oscars, the British Curry Awards.