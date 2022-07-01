Falkirk business: Sanam restaurant to close for over six weeks

From this weekend, the Sanam Tandoori in Callendar Road will shut to undergo a full refurbishment.
The restaurant will be closing from Sunday, July 3, with the work expected to take between six and seven weeks, according to their Facebook page..
It states: “The refurb will still be the same Sanam Tandoori you know and love, just with a new luxury look and menu.
“We'd like to thank all our loyal customers for their continued support and can't wait to show you more of what we've got in store for you in the coming weeks.”
The Sanam is a regular award winner being named Best Restaurant in Scotland at the Scottish Curry Awards in 2016 then the following year taking the Best Indian Restaurant in Scotland at the Curry Oscars, the British Curry Awards.