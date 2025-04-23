Falkirk business park gets nod for four new industrial units and showroom
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Local authority planners have given the green to a sizable new development in a Falkirk business park.
Penicuik-based Eastfield Management Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on August 15 last year looking to construct four industrial units, with an ancillary office and showroom and associated infrastructure at Plot 9, Ivanhoe Drive, Abbotsford Business Park, Falkirk.
Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission on Tuesday, April 22.
The development will also include a “secured trailer storage compound” with a six metre high electronic sliding vehicular access gate.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.