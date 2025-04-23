Falkirk business park gets nod for four new industrial units and showroom

By James Trimble
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 08:45 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 08:45 BST
Local authority planners have given the green to a sizable new development in a Falkirk business park.

Penicuik-based Eastfield Management Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on August 15 last year looking to construct four industrial units, with an ancillary office and showroom and associated infrastructure at Plot 9, Ivanhoe Drive, Abbotsford Business Park, Falkirk.

Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission on Tuesday, April 22.

The development will also include a “secured trailer storage compound” with a six metre high electronic sliding vehicular access gate.

The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

