Forth & Co will be in the former Johnston’s Bar Bistro premises in Lint Riggs and work is already underway in readiness for the opening.

Owners Bow Hospitality Group already run nine bars, restaurants and nightclubs across Central Scotland, including the Colonial Bar in Grahams Road, Falkirk.

It also has Saint Judes, Alpen Lodge and Mezcal in Glasgow city centre. The company website says Forth & Co will be focus on offering steak and seafood in its restaurant area.

Johnston's Bar Bistro in Lint Riggs, Falkirk closed at the end of July but is about to reopen under new ownership as Forth & Co

A spokesperson said: “Bow Hospitality is a privately owned family-run business trading across the central belt of Scotland. We have a variety of different venues, from nightclubs to bars to restaurants all serving a wide array of food and drink delivered in bespoke, unique surroundings.

“Forth and Co will be our newest opening in Falkirk, and we are looking to continue the great work done by the previous owners with our own twist of course. We will be serving breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week with a focus on great, locally sourced food and fantastic friendly service in a warm and welcoming environment.”

He added they were looking to hire a full team, ideally from the local community “so we can offer jobs and trade back into Falkirk”