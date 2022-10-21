The premises in Lint Riggs was Johnston’s Bar Bistro for over a decade before its sudden closure at the end of July leaving lots of disappointed customers who had enjoyed its food and service over the years.

This week signs appeared in the window inviting people to apply for jobs at Forth & Co bar and restaurant.

Applications should be sent to Bow Hospitality Group which already run nine bars, restaurants and nightclubs across Central Scotland, including the Colonial Bar in Grahams Road, Falkirk.

Johnston's Bar Bistro in Lint Riggs, Falkirk closed at the end of July

It also has Saint Judes, Alpen Lodge and Mezcal in Glasgow city centre.

The company website says Forth & Co will be focus on offering steak and seafood in its restaurant area.

It also states that it already employs over 145 staff, has “150,000 happy customers” and has poured 600,000 pints.