Falkirk business make the finals of Scottish Entertainment and Hospitality Awards

The team at Christie's tapas restaurant in Manor Street are delighted to be in contention in two categories at the 10th Scottish Entertainment and Hospitality Awards – and all this comes less than 12 months after opening their doors to customers for the first time.

They are finalists in the Best Newcomer and Best Family Restaurant categories.

In a social media post, Christie’s said: “Well done to our wee team Christie’s is reaching the finals, we are so excited. Well done to all finalists.”

Christie's is up for an award less than a year after opening, left to right, owner David Blackwood, business partner Yvonne Latta and owner Tom Malloy

Another business which has only been operating for a short time is Streats Kitchen in Grahams Road, Falkirk.

It was opened by James Walker in November last year and has already gained many customers.

It is a finalist in the Best Takeaway category.

James Walker opened Streats Kitchen in Grahams Road, Falkirk, last November

Another new business to the area, Ciro’s at Glenbervie, run by the Cirillo family, opened in May last year.

And already they have become such a favourite with diners that they are finalists in the Best Italian Restaurant category.

The Meat in the Middle takeaway, which has a branch in Main Street, Bainsford is up for the Best Burger award.

Last but not least, Sportsters in Princes Street, Falkirk is in the running for the Best Sports Bar accolade.

Some of the categories will be judged by submissions but others will receive a visit from the judges before they decide who will be named the winner.

The winners will be revealed at a ceremony on May 5.

