Falkirk business Lazy Days celebrates 45 years as fourth generation joins family firm

Kara Ewing, 22, has joined dad Gregor working at Lazy Days furniture store in the Sovereign Building in Burnbank Road. Her arrival comes as they mark 45 years of selling sofas, chairs, furniture and accessories to shoppers from this area and throughout central Scotland.

Previously, the business had been Sovereign which had been set up by Gregor’s dad and Kara’s grandfather Ian Ewing. He had started his business from a shop in Union Road, Camelon back in the 1960s where he mainly bought and sold cigarette coupons, records and some second hand items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it was Ian’s father Alex, better known to many in the area as Daz, who saw him enter the home furnishings business. Gregor explained: “My grandfather had a bleach run in Falkirk going round the doors selling the product. He managed to buy some carpets which my dad sold in his shop. They sold very quickly and he decided this might be a new opportunity.

Gregor Ewing and daughter Kara who is the fourth generation to be involved in the family business

"His first furniture shop was in Grahams Road and then in the early 1970s he moved to bigger premises two doors down the street. But in 1978 he moved into this building we are still in. It was a former cardboard box factory and was one of the first furniture warehouses in the area.

"Some of the box factory employees have been our customers over the years and they often ask if I’ve ever seen the ghost who is supposed to haunt the building – but thankfully not.”

Although interior fashions have changed over the years, Gregor said many of them are making a renaissance with leather sofas again very popular and many people looking for items in grey or silver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We’ve always looked to provide our customers with best value and good quality. Our leather sofas come from Italy as they continue to be the best quality while many of our fabric sofas are made in the UK and our dining furniture from the far east.”