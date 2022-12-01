The family-owned business has developed Mrs Tilly’s Festive Favourites – its first Christmas variety pack of fudge featuring all of the top selling flavours including Candy Cane, Brandy Cream, and Gingerbread. They will also be introducing the Rabbie Burns Malt Whisky Tablet, taking a celebratory twist on the brand’s staple sweet treat to mark Burns Night in January.

Both products build upon Asda and Mrs Tilly’s existing relationship and Elisabeth Paterson, CEO of Mrs Tilly’s Scottish Confectionary, said: “We are delighted to supply Asda with these two new lines in time for Christmas and Burns Night. This is the first festive variety pack we have developed under the Mrs Tilly’s brand, with fantastic seasonal flavours all beautifully presented in a Christmas themed box – perfect for sharing and gifting.

“Our Rabbie Burns Malt Whisky Tablet takes a celebratory “twist” on our most famous product as a way to celebrate one of Scotland’s favourite and most loved figures from Hogmanay to Burns Night.

Ashley Connolly of Asda and Elisabeth Paterson of Mrs Tilly’s with the new products

“We have had a long and collaborative working relationship with Asda, over many years. We are grateful to continue to find ways to build our business together and bring a fantastic selection of high-quality indulgent treats to Asda shoppers year after year.”

Ashley Connolly, local buying manager at Asda, said: “It’s brilliant to add more Mrs Tilly’s products to our shelves – our customers love to see local suppliers in store. We are always on the lookout for new and delicious products, and we think our shoppers will enjoy this festive treat for Christmas. We’re also proud to honour our national poet Rabbie Burns in January and the Mrs Tilly’s ‘Rabbie Burns Malt Whisky Tablet’ is a great way to do just that.

“We are confident our customers will enjoy these new and unique Scottish treats.”

Both products are available in stores across Scotland now.

Elisabeth Paterson, CEO of Mrs Tilly’s, with the new festive treats on sale in Asda