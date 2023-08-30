Falkirk business community welcomes research highlighting support for high streets and local businesses

Polling released as part of Scotland Loves Local Week, which began on Monday, shows that almost eight in ten people locally (78 per cent) agree it’s vital that they support businesses on their high street.

The figures also show that 90 per cent of those surveyed in the Scottish Parliament’s Central Scotland region, which includes Falkirk district, recognise that choosing local supports local jobs.

More than three quarters (78 per cent) of people locally agreed that choosing local reduces unnecessary journeys and helps to tackle the climate crisis.

Cecil Meiklejohn, Falkirk Council leader, with Donata Varanackaite of Due Sorelle Patisserie. (Pic: Submitted)

The research, carried out by the Diffley Partnership for Scotland Loves Local, was welcomed by Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council, as she joined representatives from Falkirk Delivers meeting with town centre businesses on Monday.

The findings were also welcomed by Elaine Grant, Falkirk Delivers BID manager. She said: “It’s really heartening to see that people realise how vital – and valued – their support is and the difference it makes to our town. We’re working hard to see that support grow further and for more people to spend time shopping, eating out and enjoying activities in our town.

"We have a fantastic mix of businesses in Falkirk town centre, many of them independent and unique. Their success is underpinned by local people getting behind them. Choosing local makes an incredible difference. Alongside our members, we are working incredibly hard to inspire local businesses, residents and visitors alike to take a pride in Falkirk. That pride and support will forge an even better future.”

Mrs Meiklejohn added: “Choosing to shop local makes a real difference to the lives of retailers who work tirelessly to meet the needs of their customers. It also helps create jobs for local people and keeps money in the local economy.

"Falkirk town centre boosts an amazing range of independent shops offering a unique range of goods and services that you cannot find elsewhere. The experience of walking into one of these shops, browsing the shelves, and getting advice from someone who is most likely the owner is truly rewarding and an experience that cannot be replicated online."

Members of Falkirk Delivers have been champions of Scotland Loves Local since it was launched to support communities recovering from the first coronavirus lockdown in July 2020. It has since evolved into a wider movement to fuel the national economy from its grassroots, encouraging support through the cost of living crisis and in response to the climate emergency.

Earlier this summer, STV presenter Sean Batty, who spent time living in Falkirk as a child heard about the importance of choosing local from a number of town businesses as he visit them for a special video as part of the wider Scotland Loves Local campaign.

Scotland Loves Local Week, which continues until Sunday (September 3) will see various events and activities taking place across the country to rally support and highlight transformational work taking place to make communities fit for the future.