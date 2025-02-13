Falkirk bus firm invests £14 million on 30 state-of-the-art electric buses

Midland Bluebird has announced it is to invest £14 million in 30 state-of-the-art electric buses.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The operator, acquired by McGill’s Group in September 2022, will introduce the new, high specification Yutong single-decker electric buses along with the electrification of Larbert depot to support the transition to zero-emission transport.

The investment is part of a Midland Bluebird’s transformation which has seen major investment to enhance its fleet of buses, its services and infrastructure since

Sandy and James Easdale took ownership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm is investing £14 million on the new buses (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Recent improvements since becoming part of McGill’s Group have directly contributed to an impressive 8% year-on-year passenger growth, reflecting increased reliability and improved service quality.

Through the new vehicles, passengers around central Scotland will soon begin to benefit from the quieter, smoother, and more environmentally friendly journeys provided by electric buses – vehicles which have already proved immensely popular with passengers elsewhere in the McGill’s Group network with more than 100 electric buses already in use.

Sandy Easdale, director and co-owner of McGill’s Group, said: “When we took over Midland Bluebird, we made a firm commitment to invest in the business and its future.

"This landmark £14 million investment is proof of that promise. We are determined to provide our passengers with the best possible travel experience, and

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

introducing state-of-the-art electric buses is a key part of that strategy coupled with significant investment in infrastructure to support the fleet.”

Tony Williamson, CEO of McGill’s Buses, added: “From day one at Midland Bluebird, our focus has been on improving services for our passengers—whether through fleet upgrades, driver recruitment, or network enhancements.

"Our strong passenger growth is proof that these efforts are making a difference. Now, with the launch of our electric bus fleet, we’re taking another major step in delivering cleaner, greener, and more comfortable transport for the communities we serve."

Graeme Leslie, area director of Midland Bluebird, said: “Since becoming part of McGill’s Bus Group, Midland Bluebird has seen tremendous growth. The continued investment in our fleet and team has allowed us to expand and enhance our services.

"We are incredibly proud of the progress we’ve made, and the introduction of our new electric fleet is a landmark moment in our journey towards a more sustainable future."