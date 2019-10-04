Falkirk bus firm clocks up another bumper order from Hong Kong

Falkirk bus manufacturer Alexander Dennis has won an order for 180 double deckers from Hong Kong’s largest bus operator.

Under the deal with the Kowloon Moor Bus Company (KMB) all of the low emission Enviro500 three-axle buses are scheduled to be delivered in the first half of next year.

KMB’s order is for 76 80-seater short-wheelbase Enviro500 buses and 104 slightly longer 98-seater buses.

They will be powered by low emission Euro 6 engines and will be among the first in Hong Kong to be fitted with three-point belts at all seats.

The new buses will also be fitted with solar panels on the roof to run the vehicles’ air conditioning systems.

KMB is said to serve some 2.8 million passenger trips per day, and to have around 4,000 buses working on more than 400 routes.

It has now ordered more than 2,200 Enviro500 buses from Alexander Dennis since the current generation model was launched in 2012.

Paul Davies, managing director Asia Pacific for Alexander Dennis, said: “We are delighted that to deliver its world class passenger service, KMB continues to place its confidence in Alexander Dennis vehicles and support with this latest order for 180 double deck buses.

“Designed and built with our unrivalled expertise in double deck buses, our Enviro500 will excel in challenging topography and climate on some of the most arduous duty cycles in the world.”