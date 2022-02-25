Falkirk bus builders ADL pick up top CeeD award for international business

The recognition came at the Centre for Engineering Education & Development (CeeD) Industry Awards, which supports industry in Scotland to improve operational efficiency and effectiveness through peer-to-peer knowledge exchange.

ADL President and Managing Director Paul Davies collected the Award for Internationalisation, recognising the manufacturer’s unwavering focus on developing its international double deck platform and zero emission technologies to meet customer and market requirements around the globe.

He said: “Despite the numerous challenges that ADL and the wider bus industry has contended with in recent times, we have kept our heads down and remained focused on not only sustaining but growing our business internationally.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish Government minister Ivan McKee, left, presents the CeeD Award for Internationalisation to Paul Davies, ADL President & Managing Director.

"We have launched an innovative new product in Singapore, re-established a manufacturing partnership alongside a new zero emissions product in New Zealand, established ourselves as supplier to Ireland’s National Transport Authority and delivered a bespoke double deck product into the German market.

"This award therefore recognises that the beating heart of British bus engineering and manufacturing continues to lead the way in international markets with sustained success. It also speaks to the fantastic work done by all of our team members at home and abroad under incredibly challenging circumstances, without whom we would not have been able to achieve any of this. We are proud to continue to develop international opportunities for Scotland and UK plc, and to continue to shape the future of global transport.”

Members of the ADL team celebrate winning the CeeD Award for Internationalisation.

ADL was also shortlisted for the Skills Development award for its integration of apprentices into a cross-functional continuous development cell at its Falkirk factory.

Since March 2021, 12 apprentices have been rotated through this programme on three-month placements and feedback from and on those involved has been very positive, with valuable soft skills and analytical expertise developed that will benefit the apprentices in their careers.

Mr Davies added: “We firmly believe that there is significant benefit in exposing our apprentices to cross-functional, business critical initiatives. It brings fresh thinking and develops confidence, resourcefulness and resilience across the apprentice cohort. We remain committed to continuing to support team members’ development across all areas of our business.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.