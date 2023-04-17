Falkirk bus builders ADL deliver more electric buses for Stagecoach Scottish fleet

The 24 BYD AD Enviro200EV single deckers and 15 BYD AD Enviro400EV double deckers are now operating across the country. In Perth 13 buses joined nine earlier vehicles to convert all local services in the city to electric. Another 11 buses have made all of Dunfermline’s city network zero emission. A further 15 vehicles joined existing BYD–Alexander Dennis electric buses in Aberdeen and Ayrshire.

The buses were part-funded by the Scottish Government through Phase 1 of the Scottish Zero Emission Bus Challenge Fund (ScotZEB), which aims to encourage significant change in the bus market by supporting the swift transition to zero emission vehicles and infrastructure. The fund aims to help achieve targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, contribute to the delivery of Low Emission Zones and encourage inward investment and growth in the supply chain of zero carbon vehicle and energy solutions.

Together with deliveries from earlier orders, Stagecoach now operates 85 BYD–Alexander Dennis electric buses in Scotland.

One of Stagecoach Bluebird's latest BYD ADL Enviro400EV electric buses. Picture: ADL/Newsline Media

Sam Greer, Stagecoach regional director for Scotland, said: “As part of our drive to target a net zero UK bus fleet by 2035, we are delighted to deliver the UK’s first all-electric city bus networks, building further on the investment made in new zero emission buses in a number of places in the UK. These new state-of-the-art electric buses introduced across Dunfermline, Inverness and Perth will help deliver significantly reduced emissions in these cities.

“One of the quickest ways local people can help deliver net zero is by switching from cars to buses, as well as walking and cycling more. We look forward to continuing to work in partnership with the Scottish Government and local transport authorities on measures to deliver more priority for bus passengers, more reliable services, simpler ticketing and the best value fares.”

Alexander Dennis national account manager, Marie Connell, said: “We are delighted to continue to support Stagecoach as it transitions to a zero-emission bus fleet across Scotland. Our single deck and double deck electric

buses are a great fit for services in Ayrshire, Dunfermline, Perth and Aberdeen, often joining earlier examples of the same type.

“Customers will love the smooth acceleration, air conditioning and comfortable Alexander Dennis SmartSeats, while drivers will benefit from a familiar vehicle. Thanks to the Scottish Government’s support through ScotZEB, these buses have helped to underpin skilled jobs and apprenticeships in the UK bus manufacturing industry.”