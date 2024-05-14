Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff at a Falkirk building society have been celebrating its 70th year in the town.

The team at Nationwide in the High Street marked the landmark platinum anniversary last week with a day of celebrations.

They took a trip down memory lane, celebrated with customers and cake.

Michele Neagle, senior manager at the town branch, said: “We celebrated our 70 years with birthday cake for all of our customers and took a trip down memory lane with some fabulous vintage photographs of the branch ‘back in the day’.

The Nationwide team have celebrated 70 years in Falkirk. From left, Rhys Campbell, Member Representative; Michele Neagle, Senior Branch Manager; Annemarie Beattie, Member Relationship Manager and Erin McIntyre, Member Representative. (pic: Michael Gillen)

"As it turns out, lots of customers share their birthday with us so the extra cake was appreciated.

"Although our customers loved the cake, the big delight is around our pledge to stay in Falkirk until at least 2028 under Nationwide’s Branch Promise, which is so important to our local community and re-assuring that we’re here to help however you like to bank.”

Nationwide opened its first branch in the town in 1954, although it was then known as the Southern Co-operative Permanent Building Society.

During the 1950s the organisation was looking for locations to expand and Falkirk was chosen as a perfect place for a new branch. The building society initially took an office on East Bridge Street but in 1958, after merging with the Scottish Amicable, it moved into their offices at 149 High Street.

The Nationwide branch on Falkirk's High Street.

Nationwide was the first – and for many years, the only – building society in town.

The Southern Co-operative Permanent Building Society changed its name to Nationwide in 1970 to reflect its growing network.

Nationwide is owned by its members and focuses on what’s best for them. The Building Society movement began back in the 1770s when like-minded people came together to help each other improve their lives and the history of the Nationwide can be traced back to 1884 when Mr Cooper and his colleagues set up a society in London to help members make more of their money.

