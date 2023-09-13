Falkirk brokerage firm's approach to customer care earns it a national award
The award, which recognises brokerages that are committed to offering a wide range of quality insurance policies backed by outstanding customer care, was won by Coversure Falkirk.
The firm’s office is located at The Hub in East Gateway, Grangemouth and, while the team are happy to offer all forms of insurance, they specialise in
commercial property and supporting contractors.
Announcing Coversure Falkirk’s win, IBUK noted that while many insurance brokerages had switched to an online-only offering, Coversure continued to operate a
national network of local offices .
Managing director Graham Lilley said: “It’s fantastic to have the team’s efforts recognised by Insurance Business UK. As a brokerage that mainly serves other small
and medium-sized businesses, the last couple of years haven’t been easy, but we’ve all worked hard, and we’ve managed to grow by continuing to offer an honest,
independent insurance service.”
Delivering a local, personal, independent service was one of Coversure’s founding principles, and it is one that remains at the heart of what it does.
Jordan Maskell, head of franchise development, said: “It’s great that IBUK referenced our commitment to local offices. Insurance – particularly the business and
property insurance our offices focus on – is complicated, and a ‘computer says no’ approach can leave customers feeling short-changed.
"While many big brands are closing offices, we’re opening new ones as we look to offer even more people our award-winning service.”