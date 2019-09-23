Falkirk bridal boutique scoops industry prize

A Falkirk bridal boutique is celebrating after enjoying success at the Bridal Buyer Awards.

Olivia Cameron Bridal in the town’s Vicar Street was named Scottish Bridalwear Retailer of the Year at the ceremony in Harrogate on September 9.

Fiona Smart, owner, said: “I’m still absolutely in shock.

“We’re just a wee shop in Falkirk so for our peers to vote for us to win is really amazing.

“It’s an honour to win it. Thousands of shops enter, but they got it down to five for Scotland.

“Unfortunately I was unable to make it down for the awards, so we had to sit and watch it on Twitter.

“We won the Scottish VOWS in 2016 and we’re in that every year, but to win this is different as it’s industry driven.”

The Bridal Buyer Awards seek to recognise excellence within the bridal fashion sector and Olivia Cameron Bridal were up against some strong competition with Rachel Scott Couture, Alison Kirk Bridal, Sophia Grace Couture and Love Your Curves Bridal also on the shortlist.

The team at the local boutique will now be looking ahead to November when they will once again be competing in the Bridal Dress Retailer category at the Scottish VOWS awards.

These awards celebrate the best in customer service in the wedding industry.

Fiona and the team will be keeping their fingers crossed for the event in Glasgow on November 18.