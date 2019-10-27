Falkirk bridal boutique celebrates another top award

Falkirk’s Olivia Cameron Bridal has scored another major awards success, shortly after winning the Scottish Bridalwear Retailer of the Year title.

Dozens of well-wishers have taken to social media to congratulate owner Fiona Smart and her staff on winning the Best Bridal Boutique title at the Falkirk and Stirling Business Awards.

Susan Kearney, sales consultant; Fiona Smart, owner and Mariia Anaieva, bridal fitter with last month's award honour - Scottish Bridal Retailer of the Year, won at the Bridal Buyer Awards.

The honour, won against tough competition, was presented at a glittering awards ceremony at the Stirling Court Hotel.

Last month the business, in the town’s Vicar Street, was named Scottish Bridalwear Retailer of the Yeat at a ceremony down south.

Fiona Smart - “in shock” after that success - said her venture was “just a wee shop in Falkirk”, and thanked the many people whose votes helped her win.

The double success follows on from Olivia Cameron Bridal’s victory in the Scottish VOWS awards three years ago, and she hopes this year could yield that title again.

Her team will once again be competing in the Bridal Dress Retailer category in next months contest, which celebrates the best in customer service in the wedding industry.