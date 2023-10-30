Falkirk boutique's fundraising prom preview events raise over £500 for breast cancer charity

A Falkirk boutique has raised over £500 for charity through its prom preview events.

The team at Envy Gowns staged the special events at their Howgate Shopping Centre store on Saturday offering customers the chance to enjoy a preview of some exclusive new designer collections for Prom 2024 – all while raising money for a fantastic cause.

The store is popular with those looking for the perfect outfit for their school prom – among other special occasions – and Saturday’s events gave a glimpse of what will be on offer for the events next year.

The event also acted as a fundraiser for Breast Cancer Now, a charity close to the team’s heart after one of the store’s directors Gail Wilson was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year at the age of 28.

Gail, who is currently undergoing treatment, hosted the day’s events, which featured appearances from Miss Scotland 2023, Chelsie Allison, and Instagram influencers.

Over the course of three sessions held throughout the day there were fashion shows, ‘How to’ tutorials, prosecco and cupcakes. Anyone attending who was wearing pink also received a small gift bag.

Following the event, a post on the Envy Facebook page said: “What an amazing day. Thanks to Sight and Sound, The Falkirk Cake Lady and Sugar Shack (local businesses who gave their time and talents to our fundraising efforts) and of course to our models, helpers and everyone who bought tickets. We raised an amazing £520 for Breast Cancer Now.”