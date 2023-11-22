Falkirk beauty salon wins title at Scotland's Business Awards 2023
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bannatyne Spa Falkirk was named as the Best Multi-Site Beauty Salon in Scotland at the awards. The national accolade followed regional success in the awards earlier this year.
Gemma McGregor, spa manager at the Falkirk spa, said: “This achievement is a testament to the dedication and skill of our entire team. We are all extremely proud of this achievement and very grateful to the support from our amazing clientele base and everyone at The Bannatyne Group. We place a huge emphasis on continuing to develop our skills. Our team has experiences from different backgrounds and specialisms, gained through previous employment and training from Inverness UHI, West Lothian College, Forth Valley College and Glasgow College, and we have shared best practice amongst us so we can offer clients the service they want and deserve. There is no doubt that this approach has helped to clinch this victory.”
Duncan Bannatyne, chairman and chief executive of The Bannatyne Group, said: “I am thrilled to see Bannatyne Spa Falkirk receiving this prestigious national award and I want to thank the team for their commitment to excellence. This triumph not only enhances The Bannatyne Group’s reputation as a leader in the health and wellbeing industry, but also sets the benchmark for excellence in beauty services across Scotland. I couldn’t be more proud of the team.”
The spa team at the local health club working alongside Gemma are Leea Maguire, Jade Manson, Jade McKinlay, Sophie Clydesdale, Sarah Gibson and Huba Ahmed.