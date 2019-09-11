Falkirk-based Sky team’s awards success

The Sky Development Bay Team led by Mark Fountain from Webhelp’s Falkirk site has received the Webhelp UK Team of the Year award and a £1000 cash prize.

The Webhelp Star Awards are employee-driven, from all areas across the business. Everyone within the company is encouraged to nominate local stars from any site in the UK, South Africa and India.

The annual awards, held at the Assembly Rooms in Edinburgh, were created by the company nine years ago with the aim of firmly putting their people first and to reward and recognise excellence across the business at a team and individual level.

The Sky Development Bay Team led by Mark Fountain are part of Webhelp’s Sky Mobile team and were chosen from amongst six finalists from a very competitive field of 28 teams nominated from across operations and support functions.

Derek Donaldson, head of sales operations, Sky Mobile, said: “We are delighted that Mark Fountain and his Sky Development Bay Team have received this honour.

“It’s a fantastic achievement and testament to the phenomenal effort that the team have put in this year so richly deserved.”