Falkirk-based construction plant and health and safety training business expands with new CSCS test centre

With a new year comes new opportunities, and a recently opened training centre in Falkirk is looking forward to welcoming new clients in 2025.

Tryst Training, a family run business founded in 2022, offers a range of construction plant and health and safety training.

Having started from the kitchen table, the business has expanded and towards the end of 2024 opened its brand new CSCS test centre in Falkirk.

The team are offering plant training, health and safety training and first aid courses from the new centre, which is located within Brightstone Spaces in Williamson Street.

Tryst Training is accredited with several awarding bodies to ensure clients can receive the training and qualifications they need for their workforce.

Nicky Rodgers, director of Tryst Training, who has over ten years of experience in construction, plant and health and safety training, said: “We believe the location of our CSCS test centre is ideal as we are close to all local rail, bus and motorway links. We are also a two minute walk from the High Street.

"We decided to open the test centre as there is no other business run test centre in the Falkirk area, or within a ten mile radius.”

In the new premises, there is also a classroom, which can hold up to 11 candidates, where the team teach courses including first aid and health and safety.

A full list of all the training & courses on offer can be found at www.trysttraining.com