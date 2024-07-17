Falkirk-based butchers Malcolm Allan changes hands from family control after 70 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Falkirk district’s best-loved and most successful family firms has changed hands.

Butchers Malcolm Allan has been sold to Macallan Food Group Limited, a new, Scottish-based business, headed up by Bill Hazeldean and Stewart McLelland.

Brothers and joint managing directors, James and Gordon Allan, decided the time was right – 70 years after their late father Malcolm opened his first butchers shop – to take up the sale offer.

But both agreed that one of the key factors in agreeing to Macallan’s deal was that is safeguarded the future for the 108 employees at its base in Central Boulevard, Larbert, and also would ensure its many faithful customers could still enjoy Malcolm Allan products.

Gordon Allan with some burgers marking Malcolm Allan's record week in 2021 producing 161,000 burgers which is enough to give everyone in Falkirk a burger each. Pic: Michael Gillen

The pair have each spent more than 50 years in the business which started with the first shop in Bonnybridge, eventually growing into a large chain throughout central Scotland.

Looking forward and realising consumer habits were changing, they decided to move into direct retailing, first with a production base in Tamfourhill before moving to Larbert. The new plant was opened ten years ago on Malcolm Allan’s 95th birthday.

They now supply a range of pre-packed meat products to a variety of customers, including major supermarkets such as Asda.

Predominantly sold under the Malcolm Allan brand, their Larbert factory produces Lorne sausage, a wide range of savoury puddings, link sausages, haggis and, of course, the steak pies they have become synonymous with.

Gordon Allan with the company's famed steak pies and some new products. Pic: Michael Gillen

Gordon Allan said, “This has been our family business since it was formed by our father in 1954. Having decided to retire, we wanted to ensure that new owners would maintain the values, ethos and reputation of our family business after our departure. In particular, we want to look after our customers who have enabled us to build our business, and also maintain employment for our employees, many of them having been with us for a very long time.

"We believe the new owners will maintain our values, and we are confident that we are leaving the business in safe hands. We will help in the handover process, to ensure a smooth transition.”

He added: “"We wouldn’t have the business we have just sold if it hadn’t been for all our customers over the years, particularly those in Bonnybridge where it all started. We went to school there before working in the shop and I can tell you that you certainly got an education standing behind the counter.

"Times were tough for folk, who were all hard working. People would return time and time again because they were happy with what we were selling.

Malcolm Allan founded the business when he opened his first shop in Bonnybridge in 1954. Pic: Michael Gillen

"At one stage we had two shops in Falkirk, three in Grangemouth and others across the district and beyond, but we saw that things were changing and decided we had to too.

"Over the years. like so many in the trade we survived a lot of hurdles: BSE, e.Coli, foot and mouth but we were all competing on a level playing field with other businesses.

"However, what really took a lot out of us these last couple of years has been the energy crisis. Our energy deal ended two weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine and our new deal cost us £20,000 more every week – that’s an additional £1 million a year. While other businesses were in the fortunate position of being tied in to deals at the lower prices. But that’s just your luck and we had to get on with it.”

Here he paid tribute to the company’s loyal workforce, saying: “We went to them and said look we will have to be a bit leaner and do things a bit differently. They were great: no one said ‘oh but that’s how we’ve always done it’, they just got on with it.

Malcolm Allan with sons James and Gordon. Pic: John Devlin

"The majority of the workers we have had since we started them when they left school – there can’t be a lot of businesses who can say that.”

Malcolm Allan still liked to be involved in the business almost until his death in 2015 at the age of 96.

When asked if he was “The Malcolm Allan”, his retort was often “I suppose I must be”. Although not everyone believed that this little old man had founded such a family empire.

Gordon laughed as he remembers his dad telling him that he had been in Asda one day and said “I got into a bit of bother”. Wondering what on earth had happened, he pressed him for more details.

"Well I was pushing some Simon Howie products to the back of the shelf and putting ours at the front when someone came up and asked what I was doing,” his dad recalled. “I told the shop worker that I was Malcolm Allan and his reply was ‘aye right’.”

This was a perfect example of how much the family business meant to them all and, as they pass over the reins, they admit that the time is right but it will be a strange feeling no longer having hands on involvement.

Chairman of the new group, Bill Hazeldean, said “Acquiring the Malcolm Allan business, alongside our investment in Macsween’s of Edinburgh, brings together two excellent businesses, both having product quality and customer service as their key priorities, and core values. We are backed by a family trust, that makes long term investments, so the fundamental ethos of the business will not change.

"We will continue to run both businesses as separate entities, utilising synergies where appropriate, but retaining the individual identities and strengths of each organisation. It will be business as usual in the coming months, as we implement our 200 day plan, and develop our strategy for the future.”