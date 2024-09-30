Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular Falkirk pub which only reopened earlier this year has closed suddenly.

The New Callendar Arms at the east end of the town centre initially said at the end of August that it was closing for a makeover.

However, a social media post at the weekend says “permanently closed with immediate effect”.

The pub was only opened at the start of the year by Carol Russell and her family and was already proving popular with people looking for good food and a few drinks.

The New Callendar Arms is now closed. Pic: Michael Gillen

It was also gaining a reputation as a live music venue.

However, on August 27 a social media post stated: “To all our amazing customers … We are giving the place a little facelift and revamping our food offering. We can’t do that and continue the great service you all love. So we will close for the next month or so to get everything done. Keep checking our Facebook page for news of the re-opening. See you all soon.”

But then came the news on Friday it was now closed.

Earlier this year, Carol told the Falkirk Herald: “We opened the doors on January 27 and since then it’s been great. This is my first venture into the licensed trade and I’m loving it. I’ve got an experienced staff and they are making all our clientele feel welcome.

"It’s great to see folk coming back time and again, which proves we are giving them what they are looking for.”

It has been suggested by some peopke that the ongoing demolition of nearby Callendar Square has impacted on footfall at the east end of the town and the bar and grill restaurant.

Disappointed customers responded to the news by wishing the owner and staff well.

Gordon Smith stated: “Sad times, I'll tell you one thing that's 100 per cent true, there's no one gave it more of chance or put more money in than the guys did. What an effort! You cannot fault them for their continued fight to get the establishment up and running and a permanent go to (decent) venue for the Falkirk area.”

While Lyn Pagan said: “So sorry to read this – you put your heart and soul into this to make it work.”