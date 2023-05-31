The firm reported a record-breaking Bank Holiday with a 60 per cent increase in bookings compared with the same period last year as Brits took full advantage of the long weekend.

This comes after the travel agent recently announced it best ever start to the year, with four consecutive months of record-breaking sales. Bookings earlier this month were up 55 per cent as people made the most of the King’s Coronation extra holiday weekend.

Greig Avinou, manager at Barrhead Travel Falkirk said: “It’s clear to see appetite is only continuing to grow for getaways. More and more people are taking advantage of their time off and utilising Bank Holidays as an opportunity to get away and enjoy some sunshine ahead of the summer.

Barrhead Travel Falkirk's manager Greig Avinou

“There is growing trend for getting away during the Bank Holiday weekends which we’ve noticed over the last few months. People are valuing holidays more than ever and they are using them to spend time with family or catch up with loved ones.