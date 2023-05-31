News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk Bairns are heading for the sun say Barrhead Travel

The sun may be shining this week but Falkirk Bairns are still eager to jet off abroad, according to Barrhead Travel Falkirk.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 31st May 2023, 16:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 16:16 BST

The firm reported a record-breaking Bank Holiday with a 60 per cent increase in bookings compared with the same period last year as Brits took full advantage of the long weekend.

This comes after the travel agent recently announced it best ever start to the year, with four consecutive months of record-breaking sales. Bookings earlier this month were up 55 per cent as people made the most of the King’s Coronation extra holiday weekend.

Greig Avinou, manager at Barrhead Travel Falkirk said: “It’s clear to see appetite is only continuing to grow for getaways. More and more people are taking advantage of their time off and utilising Bank Holidays as an opportunity to get away and enjoy some sunshine ahead of the summer.

Barrhead Travel Falkirk's manager Greig AvinouBarrhead Travel Falkirk's manager Greig Avinou
“There is growing trend for getting away during the Bank Holiday weekends which we’ve noticed over the last few months. People are valuing holidays more than ever and they are using them to spend time with family or catch up with loved ones.

“Our teams are now looking ahead to summer where we expect to see record-breaking numbers of holidaymakers head for the sun.”

Related topics:PeopleBarrhead TravelCoronation