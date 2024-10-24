Falkirk area village could soon have new premises serving tasty treats

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been put before the local authority seeking to use an existing business premises for a new purpose.

Ann Vickerman lodged a Certificate of Lawful Use application with Falkirk Council on Tuesday, October 22, which was validated on the say day, to change the use of the building at 25 Main Street, Brightons, from Class 1A shop offering professionals services to a Class 3 Food and Drink shop.

Class 3 uses include restaurants, cafes and establishments where food and drink is consumed on the premises.