Falkirk area Tesco store looking for permission to increase security measures
Tesco has lodged a planning application with Falkirk Council looking to install new security measures at its Camelon store.
By James Trimble
Published 8th Aug 2023, 10:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 10:01 BST
The superstore giant is seeking permission to install a security door and 14 one metre high steel bollards at the branch in Glasgow Road, Camelon.
Back in August 2018 the store – as well as branches in Falkirk Central Retail Park and Bathgate – was targeted by thieves who stole a quantity of cash after breaking into the premises in the early hours.