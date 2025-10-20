Falkirk area superstores remove waffles from shelves after metal scare

By James Trimble
Published 20th Oct 2025, 16:55 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2025, 16:55 BST
Falkirk branches of Lidl have been forced to remove a product from their shelves over fears they may contain pieces of metal.

Lidl GB, which has branches in Falkirk and Carron, is recalling “XXL Sondey Stroopwaffel with Caramel Flavour Filling & Butter” because it may contain metal, making it unsafe to eat.

The affected products are 560 gram packs with the best before dates of November 21, December 2 and December 3, 2025.

Point of sale notices will be displayed explaining why the items have been withdrawn.

Lidl has removed the packs of waffles from its shelves (Picture: Submitted)placeholder image
Lidl has removed the packs of waffles from its shelves (Picture: Submitted)

