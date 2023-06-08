News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk area superstore pull the plug on cash machine plans

A supermarket giant’s plans to install a new cash machine have been withdrawn long before a withdrawal could be made from the device.
By James Trimble
Published 8th Jun 2023, 14:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 14:23 BST

Tesco Stores Ltd lodged an application on April 11 to site an ATM to the east of 48 Blenheim Place, Bellsdyke Road, Larbert. The proposal was scheduled to be dealt

with by planning officers, but Tesco withdrew the application on Wednesday, June 7.

Online planning documents stated the ATM would have included an external drone security camera and a Wall Mount Quad light.

The plans were lodged with Falkirk CouncilThe plans were lodged with Falkirk Council
