Falkirk area superstore pedal cycles and goods to coin in charity cash
The team at the Stenhousemuir branch completed a “cyclethon” challenge, ran a Tickled Pink merchandise stall and hosted a primary school bag pack to raise a total of £1334.46.
Proceeds go directly to charity partners Breast Cancer Now and Coppafeel! to fund better treatments, education and life-changing support for everyone who needs it.
Asda Stenhousemuir community champion Hazel Cuthbert said: “It’s been a fantastic start to the Tickled Pink campaign this year, with lots of colleagues and customers getting behind it.
“The team had so much fun on the first day of the cyclethon. Four colleagues decided to go again, inadvertently having a competition to see who could put in the most miles.
"In the end, Cameron Doonon from the chill department topped 100 kms over two sessions putting him top of the leader board. He literally sweated for the cause. Children from Ladeside Primary School, which received an Asda Foundation Better Starts grant to help create a sensory garden, did their part too, raising more than £140 with an hour-long bag pack.
“Tickled Pink is a campaign close to so many people’s hearts that we really love to get involved and do our bit, not just in raising funds but raising awareness too.”
Asda Stenhousemuir fundraising efforts continue on Saturday, October 18, with a tombola and its Tickled Pink merchandise table will remain in store for the rest of the month.