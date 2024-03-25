Falkirk area superstore forced to remove items from shelves after Salmonella scare

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

According to the Food Standard’s Agency, Sainsbury’s, which has a branch in Glasgow Road, Denny, is recalling by Sainsbury’s Flaked Almonds because Salmonella has been found in the product.

The affected 200g packs have the batch code 4044 and 4045 and the best before date of February 2025