Falkirk area superstore forced to remove items from shelves after Salmonella scare
A superstore has had to removed products from sale because they may contain traces of Salmonella.
According to the Food Standard’s Agency, Sainsbury’s, which has a branch in Glasgow Road, Denny, is recalling by Sainsbury’s Flaked Almonds because Salmonella has been found in the product.
The affected 200g packs have the batch code 4044 and 4045 and the best before date of February 2025
Point of sale notices will now be displayed in stores where the product was sold to explain why the product is being recalled.