Falkirk area superstore forced to remove food from shelves after metal in meat scare

A Falkirk superstore has now removed food items from sale because they may contain pieces of metal.

According to the Food Standards Agency, Morrisons – which has a branch in Hope Street, Falkirk – has removed 400 gram and 170 gram packs of ts own make wafer thin cooked chicken.

The packs which may contain traces of metal have sell by dates up to and including June 16, 2024.

