Falkirk area superstore forced to remove food from shelves after metal in meat scare
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Falkirk superstore has now removed food items from sale because they may contain pieces of metal.
According to the Food Standards Agency, Morrisons – which has a branch in Hope Street, Falkirk – has removed 400 gram and 170 gram packs of ts own make wafer thin cooked chicken.
The packs which may contain traces of metal have sell by dates up to and including June 16, 2024.
Point of sale notices have been displayed in all retail stores selling these products.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.