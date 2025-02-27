Falkirk area supermarkets' trolley dash to raise a ton of cash for children's charity

Falkirk area supermarkets will be letting lucky customers zoom around the stores to stock up on tasty items for free while coining in vital cash for a national children’s charity.

Aldi, which has branches in Camelon and Polmont, has proudly announced Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) as the official charity partner of its long running, and hugely popular, Supermarket Sweep initiative for 2025.

The much-loved event has named CHAS as the exclusive beneficiary, with funds raised helping to provide vital hospice care and support to children with life-shortening conditions across Scotland.

Launched in 2016, the supermarket challenge, inspired by the late Dale Winton’s legendary morning telly game show, offers shoppers the chance to take part in a five-minute trolley dash, allowing them to gather as many Aldi favourites as they can within the time limit.

Cash raised throughout this year's Aldi supermarket sweep initiative will go to help CHAS continue its vital work (Picture: Submitted)

Once the time is up, the lucky shopper gets to take home the trolley full of goodies, while Aldi matches the cash value of the goods as a donation to CHAS.

Each year across Scotland the children’s charity supports over 500 babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions and their families.

And, with ten supermarket sweeps set to take place at Aldi stores throughout the year, the partnership will have a real impact on the charity’s vital services, providing palliative, respite, and end-of-life care at Rachel House in Kinross, Robin House in Balloch, and across all of Scotland through CHAS at Home.

Aldi Scotland group buying director Graham Nicolson said: “CHAS provides an incredible lifeline for families across Scotland, offering specialist care and unwavering support during the most difficult moments imaginable.

"This is a charity very close to our hearts and we’re honoured to be partnering with them for our 2025 Supermarket Sweep. The annual initiative holds a special place in the Aldi calendar, donating over £50,000 to local charities since 2016, while offering loyal customers across Scotland the chance to take part in a truly unique

supermarket experience.

“We hope this partnership will not only raise significant funds for the charity but also help to shine a light on the incredible impact CHAS has across Scotland.”

Rami Okasha, CHAS CEO, added: “Aldi Scotland’s Supermarket Sweep is a fantastic initiative that will not only help raise vital funds for our organisation but hopefully highlight the reality faced by families caring for a child with a life-shortening condition.

"At CHAS, we provide unwavering care to children who may die young and their families, at every step on this hardest of journeys. We are dedicated to ensuring that no family in Scotland faces the death of their child alone.

"This partnership will help us continue to deliver expert care - whether in our hospices, in hospitals, or at home - so that families can make the most of every precious moment together.”

Aldi Scotland’s 2025 Supermarket Sweep will kick off at Aldi’s Chesser store in Edinburgh. Further locations and dates will be announced in due course.

Visit the website for for more information about CHAS and how to support its work.