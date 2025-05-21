Falkirk area store now features Semichem products for customers

Scotmid has unveiled a new shopping experience in its Bo’ness store – a selection of products from High Street favourite Semichem.

The Linlithgow Road store is one of only five Scotmid locations trialling this new collaboration, which sees Semichem’s beauty, fragrance, household, and seasonal ranges now available alongside everyday groceries.

Scotmid states the pilot scheme is part of its ongoing commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its members and customers by delivering value, variety, and convenience.

If the trial proves successful, the model could be extended to further stores across Scotmid’s retail estate.

The local Scotmid store now sells a range of Semichem products (Picture: Submitted)

Brian Boyle, chief operating officer for retail at Scotmid, said: “Expanding our range and diversifying what we offer is central to our mission of serving our communities.

"Welcoming Semichem into our Bo’ness store is an exciting development, providing customers with more choice and even better value. We’re delighted to launch this pilot and look forward to seeing how shoppers respond.”

