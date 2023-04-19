News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk area shops slapped with £200 fines for selling vapes to under 18s

Falkirk Council’s Trading Standards caught shopkeepers selling nicotine vapour products to youngsters who were obviously under the age of 18.

By James Trimble
Published 19th Apr 2023, 16:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 16:19 BST

Test purchases were carried out at six shops that sell the age-restricted products in the area and five allowed a person under the age of 18 to purchase the items without checking the customer’s age.

The five local shops have been served with fixed penalty notices of £200 and will now be monitored to see if they continue to breach the law – which could lead to a ban on selling these products for up to two years.

All premises were visited by officers before the test purchases operation and reminded of the requirements to operate an age verification policy and to ask for ID from anyone who looks under the age of 25.

The shops sold vapes to customers who were under 18The shops sold vapes to customers who were under 18
Councillor Stacey Devine, Falkirk Council spokesperson for public protection, said: “This activity was planned and undertaken following information provided by concerned members of the public. We have a duty to ensure that retailers are abiding by the law and in this case not selling vapes to under 18s.

“We will continue to work with communities and will not hesitate to carry out further activity of this type to ensure our young people are protected by the law. The retailers have already received an education pack and advice from Trading Standards in relation to underage sales.”

Any member of the public who suspects a trader is selling tobacco or vapes to under 18s can e-mail [email protected] to report it.

