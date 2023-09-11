Falkirk area service station gets green light to create jet wash bays and electrical charging facilities
Permission has been granted for a petrol station to expand its operation to include car washing and charging facilities.
By James Trimble
Published 11th Sep 2023, 14:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 14:30 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Motor Fuel Group lodged an application with Falkirk Council on June 2 to create two jet wash bays, car parking, EV chargers with associated infrastructure and EV canopy and a sub-station enclosure at Millfield Service Station, Main Street, Polmont.
Planning officers, acting under delegated powers, granted permission on Friday, September 8.
Last July, Motor Fuel Group withdrew plans for a self service jet wash bay at the premises.