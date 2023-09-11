News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk area service station gets green light to create jet wash bays and electrical charging facilities

Permission has been granted for a petrol station to expand its operation to include car washing and charging facilities.
By James Trimble
Published 11th Sep 2023, 14:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 14:30 BST
Motor Fuel Group lodged an application with Falkirk Council on June 2 to create two jet wash bays, car parking, EV chargers with associated infrastructure and EV canopy and a sub-station enclosure at Millfield Service Station, Main Street, Polmont.

Planning officers, acting under delegated powers, granted permission on Friday, September 8.

Last July, Motor Fuel Group withdrew plans for a self service jet wash bay at the premises.

