Falkirk area McDonalds forced to cut hours as staff test positive for COVID-19
People will not be able to get their hands on a McDonalds meal at any time of the day after a COVID-19 outbreak forced one branch offering 24-hour-a-day service to cut its hours back drastically.
Friday, 27th August 2021, 9:09 am
A number of staff members at the Earls Gate Roundabout in Grangemouth reportedly tested positive for coronavirus in recent days and are now self isolating.
Staffing levels at the premises have reduced and so have operating hours – from 24-hours-a-day to 6am to 11pm.
It is hoped normal service will resume next month.