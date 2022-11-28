REWD (Real Estate Wealth Development) Group purchased Black Loch Fishery, near Limerigg, earlier in the year with the aim of improving facilities and enhancing what the location has to offer.

An REWD Gropu spokesperson said: “It was a successful first year for the Black Loch Resort as we have added paddle boarding, kayaking and pedalos in addition to the existing offering of fishing.

"We have also added a food van and upgraded some of our facilities. These changes have proved extremely popular during the summer months and we have welcomed a large volume of new people to this magnificent site.

An artist's impression of the proposed new lodges at Black Lock resort

"Our aim is to welcome the public to the site not just for our water activities but also to enjoy some food and the beautiful scenery the Black Loch has to offer.”

The site is currently closed for winter, but REWD stated it is already preparing for next year and the expansion of the site, which will hopefully include the addition of short-stay residential lodges.

“After some positive consultations with the local community, Falkirk Council planning and Scottish Canals we are currently working with our architects on plans for a new sustainable leisure resort at Black Loch.

"The proposals include the comprehensive redevelopment of the former fisheries site, which historically housed several coal pits, to create a new café restaurant pavilion and boathouse in support of the existing recreational fishing, wild swimming and water-based sports activities.

“Extensive landscaping works are planned to re-wild the brownfield land leading towards the edge of the loch, with kids play space, designated parking, soft landscaping and new path connections to the surrounding woodland.

“A string of new short-stay residential lodges in a range of sizes is also envisaged to complement the recreational offerings. The use of Scottish-grown solid timber construction is being explored to create healthy, carbon-locking new buildings as part of an ambition to deliver a net-zero development.

"The aspiration is to create a unique leisure offering that will attract visitors to enjoy the quiet beauty of Black Loch and the surrounding landscape.”