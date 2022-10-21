Falkirk area lettings firm secures a trio of national awards
A lettings company won three categories in this year’s Estate Agent of the Year Awards (ESTAS).
While they are based in Livingston, Lettings Solutions Ltd operate throughout Falkirk and Grangemouth and they enjoyed major success at the ESTAS event – which recognises the UK’s best agents and mortgage advisers – hosted by television property guru Phil Spencer in London recently.
The firm – represented by general manager Lynn Martin and deputy manager Jo Shaw – won the prestigious Gold Award for Tenants, as well as the Best in County for Landlords and Best in County for Tenants.
Susan Callaghan, joint managing director of Letting Solutions Ltd, said: “The Gold Award is extra special to us because it is entirely based on our customers’ views on our service.
Most Popular
" At Letting Solutions, we are very proud of our personal service, delivered by our excellent team of professionals, and we are so glad that their dedication and hard work is recognised in this way.”