While they are based in Livingston, Lettings Solutions Ltd operate throughout Falkirk and Grangemouth and they enjoyed major success at the ESTAS event – which recognises the UK’s best agents and mortgage advisers – hosted by television property guru Phil Spencer in London recently.

The firm – represented by general manager Lynn Martin and deputy manager Jo Shaw – won the prestigious Gold Award for Tenants, as well as the Best in County for Landlords and Best in County for Tenants.

Susan Callaghan, joint managing director of Letting Solutions Ltd, said: “The Gold Award is extra special to us because it is entirely based on our customers’ views on our service.

Letting Solutions Ltd's Lynn Martin and Jo Shaw receive the awards from Phil Spencer