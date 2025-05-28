Falkirk area housing development takes home national award

By James Trimble
Published 28th May 2025, 13:39 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 13:39 BST

A Falkirk housing development has been recognised for its excellence in health and safety and environmental processes – winning a top national title at Persimmon Homes’ annual awards ceremony.

Forth Valley View is a housing development in Reddingmuirhead delivered by Persimmon Homes East Scotland and was crowned winner of the Health, Safety and Environment Award, beating competition from developments across the UK.

The award recognises outstanding commitment to the safety, the environment and wellbeing of all workers on site. The Forth Valley View team impressed judges with their meticulous approach to maintaining high standards, ensuring everyone on site returns home safely to their families at the end of the day.

Led by project manager Charlie Arthur and site manager David McCormack, the team welcomed visits from Persimmon directors, who carried out a detailed inspection of the site’s health and safety and environmental practices.

The Forth Valley View team take home the Health, Safety and Environment title at this year's Persimmon Homes Awards (Picture: Submitted)
The Forth Valley View team take home the Health, Safety and Environment title at this year's Persimmon Homes Awards (Picture: Submitted)

Kevin Ferris, construction director at Persimmon Homes East Scotland, said: "Forth Valley View sets the benchmark for how we should approach safety, health and environmental care on our sites.

“Charlie, David and the wider team should be incredibly proud of this achievement, which reflects their dedication and professionalism every single day."

Mr Arthur added: “We take huge pride in making sure this site is safe, clean, and well-run – not just for our team, but for everyone involved. To be recognised at a national level is a fantastic result for all of us, and I’m incredibly proud of the hard work that’s gone into earning this award.”

