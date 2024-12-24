Falkirk area housing development plans adds road widening proposal to the mix

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Muir Homes Ltd lodged and application with Falkirk Council on December 19 to construct a new footpath and a 5.5 metre road surface and realignment on land to the west of 31 Wellpark Road, Banknock.

The application is part of Muir Homes’ proposals for a residential development of 78 houses on the Wellpark Road.

According to the online planning documents the widening Wellpark Road to a width of 5.5 metres from its junction with Kilsyth Road, to the bridge over the Doup’s Burn will accommodate two-way traffic movement.