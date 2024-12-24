Falkirk area housing development plans adds road widening proposal to the mix
Muir Homes Ltd lodged and application with Falkirk Council on December 19 to construct a new footpath and a 5.5 metre road surface and realignment on land to the west of 31 Wellpark Road, Banknock.
The application is part of Muir Homes’ proposals for a residential development of 78 houses on the Wellpark Road.
According to the online planning documents the widening Wellpark Road to a width of 5.5 metres from its junction with Kilsyth Road, to the bridge over the Doup’s Burn will accommodate two-way traffic movement.
